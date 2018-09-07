Iran, Turkey should deepen ties to confront US sanctions

He made the Friday remarks in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sideline of Tehran Trilateral Summit on Syria.

Referring to the brotherly relations between Tehran and Ankara, he highlighted the need to devote more efforts by the authorities of the two countries in achieving the goal of strategic relations.

“Banking relations between the two countries should develop to make plans for solving problems,” he said, adding that Iran-Turkey commercial exchanges through national currencies.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to further develop relations with Turkey in the energy sector,” the president noted.

He stated that the multilateral relations between Iran and Turkey with other countries in the region, such as Russia, Pakistan and Qatar, could be the guarantor of peace, stability and security in the region, adding, "our efforts to fight terrorism in the region should be such that less civilians are harmed.”

Rouhani expressed hope that the summit of Iran, Turkey and Russia in Tehran could solve the concerns and serve as a new step towards countering terrorism in this country and returning of the Syrian refugees to their homeland and the establishment of a lasting peace and security in Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also praised the Islamic Republic of Iran’s warm hospitality and described Tehran-Ankara relations and the ties between the two countries positive, adding, "we need to develop, strengthen and deepen relations in all fields.”

The president of Turkey also described the stances of the United States administration towards other countries unacceptable and said that “Iran and Turkey should plan to develop trade and economic relations in the current situation and expand business.”

Erdoğan also emphasized the development of Iran-Turkey banking relations and the use of national currency in commercial exchanges.

