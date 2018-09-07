Iran, Turkey, Russia reaffirm joint coop. till full eradication of terrorism in Syria

At the end of the Tehran Trilateral Summit, the presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey issued a joint statement and emphasized their strong and continued commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic as well as to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and highlighted that they should be respected by all.

In the joint statement that was issued on Friday at the end of the Tehran tripartite summit, President Hassan Rouhani, President Vladimir Putin and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed their determination to continue cooperation in order to ultimately eliminate ISIL, Al-Nusra Front and all other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with Al-Qaeda or ISIL, as they have been designated as terrorists by the UN Security Council.

The full text of the joint statement is as follows:

Joint Statement by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the President of the Russian Federation and the President of the Republic of Turkey

Tehran, 7 September 2018

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran H.E. Hassan Rouhani, President of the Russian Federation H.E. Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Turkey H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gathered in Tehran on 7 September 2018 for a Tripartite Summit.

The Presidents: