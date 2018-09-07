Turkish president says Idlib liberation may result humanitarian tragedy

After the opening speeches delivered by President Rouhani and President Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the summit extending gratitude to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for the warm hospitality and welcome.

The world public opinion is impatiently awaiting for the outcome of this summit, said the Turkish president.

He said that he is certain that the results will meet the expectations of the public opinion of the summit. He said that his country is determined to prevent tension in the region and improve humanitarian condition.

He underlined that his country has taken practical steps in areas like Efrin and has jeopardized the lives of its troops in order to cleanse those regions from the existence of the terrorists and we try to salvage peace and tranquility in those areas.

Erdogan said that speaking of the spirit of Astana peace process he would like to underline the minimum areas of shared views and commonalities between Iran, Russia and Turkey. He said that having political unity in Syria, safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity and finding political solution for the crisis are the shared grounds between the three guarantor states.

He asserted that the war against terrorism in Idlib must go forward patiently and he warned against measures that would end to a sea of blood in Idlib.

“Within the framework of Astana Peace process, we took one of the most sensitive measure that was creating de-escalation zones but gradually these areas have undergone changes,” said Erdogan.

He added that meanwhile he is aware of and respects the concerns of Iran and Russia about the presence of some unfavorable elements in Syria.

“Due to recent developments, they have the feeling that they have been deceived. Turkey has dedicated martyrs and now we have entered a political juncture and Idlib is not the only place for the political future of Syria but it is of vital importance,” said Erdogan.

YNG/Live