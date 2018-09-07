Mechanisms should be devised to shield Idlib civilians from harm

He made the remarks in the press conference after the Tehran Trilateral Summit.

Rouhani said that because of high civilian population in idlib, there are concerns, adding that a mechanisms should be devised so that civilians would not be harmed.

He went on to say that the three countries have agreed to call on terrorist group to lay down their arms and to stop their armed activities because this can lead to dangerous ramifications of people of Idlib.

Idlib is a very important topic which is debated internationally and Al-Nusra and ISIL terrorists are in in this city, undermining the security of Syrian nation, he highlighted.

This summit is held at a time while US is thinking new allegations against Syrian Government, seeking to have new illegal interventions in the country, adding that foreign intervention can complicate the situation and cause further troubles for the Syrian people.

“We also agreed on the process of forming a new constitution and we have to accelerate it,” said the Iranian president, highlighting that finalizing this constitution with the participation of Syrian people and opposition groups would be a very important step for the future of Syria.

