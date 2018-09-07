We never want Idlib to turn into a blood bath

He made the remarks in a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Tehran Trilateral Summit.

Called for end to deaths in Syria, the Turkish president said that it is important to end bombardments in Syria's Idlib and ensure cease-fire.

"If we can declare a cease-fire here, it will be one of the most important steps of the summit, and it will relieve the civilians," adding that Idlib is not only important for Syria's political future, but also "vital" for Turkey's national security and regional peace and stability.

Attack on Idlib would sabotage the political process, he highlighted, adding that Turkey has 12 supervision spots in the region and great responsibility is shouldered on Ankara for continuation of peace.

Protecting civilians, separating terrorist groups is vital and any wrong step in Idlib would affect everywhere in Syria, he stressed, adding that “we do not want Idlib people to face a new misery.”

MAH/PR