President Rouhani, President Putin meet in Tehran before summit

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting in Tehran prior to the start of the Tehran Trilateral Summit on Syrian crisis.

The two heads of states discussed latest developments in bilateral relations, the Syrian crisis, international developments and the JCPOA.

The Tehran hosted event is dedicated to examining the process for peace initiated by the three guarantor state in Astana.

The summit is being held just days before the start of the massive operation to liberate the last terrorist-held urban area in Syria; Idlib.

