Terrorists plan provocative measures through use of chemical weapons: Putin

He made the remarks in Tehran Trilateral Summit on Friday.

Putin first thanked President Rouhani for warm hospitality and providing the opportunity to discuss viewpoints on Syria.

More than 90 percent of Syrian territory, over 141 cities, have been liberated from terrorists, he said, adding that Terrorists have gathered in Idlib and plan provocative measures through use of chemical weapons.

Me have made considerable progress in political dialogue, he highlighted.

The Russian President went on to say that grounds have been paved so that Syrian people can independently determine their fate.

There is a need for improvement of social situation in areas that have been taken by Syrian government, security must be strengthened, he said adding “we are pleased that Iran and Turkey have supported this initiative.”

Russia has been providing food, medicine and other goods to refugees who had returned to Syria in last months and has proposed to implement an international program regarding the return of refugees to Syria, he added.

Collective measures must be taken for reconstruction of Syria’s infrastructure so that Syrians can be able to return to their homeland, he stressed, adding that more than 15,000 Syrian refugees returned to country in past month.

Considerable progress has been by the three countries, Putin said, hoping that today’s meeting would be an effective one in solving Syrian crisis.

