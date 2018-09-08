Regional mechanisms to solve regional problems: Tehran summit proves

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei posted a message on Saturday on his Twitter account hailing the Friday-held Tehran trilateral summit on Syria as the most efficient way to solve the problems of the region.

“Tehran trilateral summit is explicitly proving this piece of fact that the real solution for the problems of our region and fighting terrorism is in regional mechanisms. We should be hopeful that in the near future the other big countries of the region would join this solution. The third visit of Putin [to Tehran] in four years shows the all-out expansion of relations between the two countries,” reads the full text of his tweet.

Turkish President Erdogan and Russian President Putin convened in Tehran and attended a summit hosted by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in line with the Astana format peace talks.

