Putin hails Tehran summit as a friendly environment for peace in Syria

Russian President Putin, at the start of the his speech at the press conference, said that the negotiations in Tehran were conducted at a very friendly environment and key issues were discussed in the summit for finding a political resolution for the Syrian crisis and the final statement was approved in which the agreements were reflected.

The Tehran trilateral summit on Syrian crisis kicked off in Tehran on Friday afternoon with Iranian President Hassan Rouhni hosting Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan.

He highlighted that establishing peace and improving the humanitarian condition were the shared concerns of the three countries. He reassured that Russia, Turkey and Iran will actively continue their fight against terrorism for improving the humanitarian condition in Syria. He reminded that so far 10 expert meeting has been held in the framework of Astana Peace Process. “Our priority is the full annihilation of terrorism in Syria, with the support of the Russian air force,” he asserted.

Putin described the Astana format talks as an effective tool for reviving Syria that would benefit all Syrians. He said that in Tehran the three guarantor states were after overcoming the issues obstructing the success of Astana process.

He recounted that the talks between the guarantor states will continue at the level of experts and representatives from the three countries, the representatives of the opposition parties and groups and the representatives from the UN.

Putin added that the three countries have invited all involved parties to lay down their arms in a move aimed to ease reconciliation. “We just want to eliminate terrorism in Idlib. We discussed specific measures in Idlib region,” he added.

YNG/Live