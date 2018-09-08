Iran, Russia, Turkey agree to ditch USD

With due observance to the said issue, ditching US dollar by the aforementioned three countries gained ground

In an expert-level meeting held yesterday in the presence of presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey, Iranian oil minister and governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), it was stipulated that US dollar will be sidelined in trilateral trade and business transactions.

In this high-profile trilateral meeting held in Tehran yesterday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached an agreement to sideline US dollar from their banking transactions, selling oil and purchasing goods.

Accordingly, selling oil, purchasing basic goods and commodities, promoting banking relationship, exchanging transactions with national currencies of three sides with the aim of ditching US dollar as well as broadening business and economic ties were put atop agenda.

However, it is supposed that Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdol-Nasser Hemmati will head to Moscow in the earliest convenience in order to follow up the agreements made in this respect.

In his twitter account, CBI Governor Hemmati pointed to the constructive meeting held in the presence of President Rouhani with Turkish and Russian economic officials on Friday and said, “in Trilateral Summit held yesterday in Tehran between Iran, Turkey and Russia, economic authorities of the three countries pledged to boost trade and business ties in absence of US dollar.

MA/4396763