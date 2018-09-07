Tehran summit final statement finalized: FM aide

“The final statement of Tehran summit of Iran, Turkey and Russia has been finalized,” said to Iran’s state-TV IRIB, Iranian Foreign Minister's Special Assistant for Political Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari who acts as Iran's top negotiator at Syrian talks of Astana Format

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks late on Thursday at TV political show broadcasted from Iran’s state-owned television, touching upon the third summit of three presidents of the guarantor states of Astana process.

“This summit is being held at a time that most areas of Syria have been cleaned from different terrorist and armed groups and the last terrorist held area in Syria now is just Idlib; a fact that shows how important is the Tehran summit,” said the senior assistant of Iran’s foreign minister.

“And also this summit is being held at a time that US unilateral policies and sanctions have targeted the three participating countries. Therefor the tomorrow summit is of prime importance,” he highlighted.

The Iranian diplomat recounted that the Tehran summit will conclude with a document that serves as the final statement of the summit. “The final statement was finalized by the senior representatives of the three countries through negotiations in Tehran and if approved by the three presidents it will be rolled out as the final statement,” he asserted.

“This document covers almost all issues pertinent to Syrian developments and Astana format efforts undertaken by three countries of Iran, Turkey and Russia,” he added.

He reiterated Iran stance on firm countering of terrorism in Syria, the return of the refugees and the necessity of organizing the return in addition to the issue of the detainees and the missed; Jaberi Ansari reassured that all these concerns have been addressed in the final statement of Tehran summit.

Turkish President Erdogan and Russian President Putin will arrive in Tehran at around 11 in the morning (local time) and at a time around 2 in the afternoon the summit will kick off. Meeting with Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is also in the agenda of the visitors to Tehran.

