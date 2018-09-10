  1. Politics
Jaberi Ansari in Geneva to attend UN meeting on Syria constitution

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Senior Assistant of Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari has arrived in Geneva to attend talks on consultations on Syrian constitutional committee with UN envoy and the two other guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire.

Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Hossein Jabri Ansari arrived in Geneva to attend a meeting of UN committee tasked with preparing Syria’ future constitution.

The UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura has been tasked with setting up a committee to draw up a new constitution for the war-torn Syria.

In addition to de Mistura, Jaberi Ansari will hold multilateral and bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, as well as Turkey's representative in the talks on Syria Sedat Onal, to confer on ways for facilitating the formation of a Syrian constitutional committee.

The representatives of the three guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - Russia, Iran and Turkey, will hold a meeting with the UN envoy on Monday to discuss ways to assist the Syrian parties in organizing the committee’s activities.

