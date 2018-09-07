  1. Politics
7 September 2018 - 14:59

FM Zarif, Turkish counterpart Cavusoglu meet before trilateral summit

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu met in Tehran on Friday an hour before the start of the trilateral summit.

An hour before the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey, Rouhani, Putin and Erdogan meet in Tehran, the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey held a bilateral meeting.

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed issues of mutual interests and the main agenda of the Tehran summit of presidents of Iran, Tuyrkey and Russia in the meeting in Tehran.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey are the three guarantor states of the Astana peace process and this is the third presidential summit of the three countries on the Syrian crisis.

At 01:00 p.m. (Tehran local time) the flight carrying Turkish President Erdogan landed in Mehrabad Airport of Tehran and half an hour later Russian President Putin arrived in Tehran.

