Putin, Erdoğan hold meeting in Tehran

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met on Friday in Tehran where the two sides discussed issues of mutual interests.

Erdoğan and Putin arrived in Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on Friday noon to attend Tehran Trilateral Summit on Syria.

A range of issues are expected to be discussed in Tehran, including securing territorial integrity in Syria, preventing chemical attacks by terrorists, and developments in Idlib. Turkey, Russia and Iran are the guarantor states who initiated de-escalation zones in Syria as part of the Astana Peace Process.

Putin and Erdoğan are also scheduled to meet the Leader of Islamic Revolution today.

