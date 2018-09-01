Iran’s Jaberi Ansari discusses Idlib with UK envoy

In the meeting which took place on Saturday afternoon at the Iranian Foreign Ministry complex in Tehran, Hossein Jaberi Ansari said that putting an end to the crisis in Syria is one of Iran’s priorities in the region.

Humanitarian issues have always been of great importance to Iran during Syrian crisis and Iran has always been clear and transparent with its policy toward Syria, Jaberi Ansari said.

Stating that Iran, as one of the victims of chemical weapons, strongly opposes any use of such weapons in any conflict, the Iranian foreign minister senior assistant added that Iran is, at the same time, strongly opposed to some countries’ use of chemical attacks as a tool to realize their failed objectives.

Hailing the Astana Process on Syria, Jaberi Ansari said “Iran has always called for dialogue among Syrians and has always supported negotiations between the Syrian government and the opposition groups.”

He also expressed Iran’s readiness to cooperate with European countries and Britain to help end the ongoing crises in Syria and Yemen as soon as possible.

Martin Longden, for his part, expressed his concern over the current situation and future of Idlib province and the possible use of chemical weapons in this region.

He also welcomed Iran-Britain cooperation on the Syrian crisis and expressed his country’s readiness to help put an end to the Syrian crisis and restore stability to the war-torn country.

