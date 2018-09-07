Russian President Putin arrives in Tehran to attend Syria summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tehran at noon on Friday, half an hour after his Turkish counterpart, to attend the Tehran Trilateral Summit on Syria which is in continuation of trilateral efforts of Tehran, Moscow, and Ankara as the guarantor states of Astana format peace talks for Syria.

In addition to discussing Syria with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in the trilateral summit, he will also hold separate bilateral meetings with President Rouhani and President Erdogan in Tehran.

A range of issues are expected to be discussed in Tehran, including securing territorial integrity in Syria, preventing chemical attacks by terrorists, and developments in Idlib.

As announced earlier, Russian president will first meet with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

A joint final statement has been finalized by the senior representatives of the three countries and it will be released out after being approved by the three presidents at the end of the summit.

Iran, Turkey and Russia are the guarantor states who initiated de-escalation zones in Syria as part of the Astana Peace Process.

The first tripartite summit was held in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on November 22, 2017 to discuss progress made in the Astana peace talks and changes in de-escalation zones across Syria.

The second trilateral meeting was hosted by Erdogan in April in the Turkish capital city of Ankara.

YNG/