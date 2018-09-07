Rouhani meets Erdoğan before Trilateral Summit starts

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan before the official start of Tehran Trilateral Summit on Syria.

The two sides highlighted the importance of increasing bilateral ties and cooperating in fight against terrorism.

Erdoğan arrived in Tehran at Friday noon to attend the Tehran Trilateral Summit on Syria which is in continuation of trilateral efforts of Tehran, Moscow, and Ankara as the guarantor states of Astana format peace talks for Syria.

In addition to discussing Syria with his Iranian and Russian counterparts in the trilateral summit, he is also slated to hold separate bilateral meetings with President Rouhani and President Putin in Tehran.

Turkish Minister of National Defence ‎Hulusi Akar‎, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun are accompanying the Turkish president.

A range of issues are expected to be discussed in Tehran, including securing territorial integrity in Syria, preventing chemical attacks by terrorists, and developments in Idlib. Turkey, Russia and Iran are the guarantor states who initiated de-escalation zones in Syria as part of the Astana Peace Process.

