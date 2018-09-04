Efforts underway to ensure exit of terrorists from Idlib with least human cost

“With regard to the very sensitive situation of Idlib, we are trying to make sure that the removal of terrorists from the region is carried out with least human cost, and I had negotiations in Turkey as well as in Syria on that,” the Iranian foreign minister said in Tehran on Tuesday, after referring to the upcoming Iran, Turkey, and Russia tripartite summit, at levels of heads of states and foreign ministers which is slated to be held in Iranian capital on September 7.

Zarif also said that he will continue talks with the three states before the Tehran trilateral summit, which will take place within the format of Astana peace process, to bring the cleaning out of the extremists from Idlib to a conclusion.

