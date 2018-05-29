Armenia highly regards ties with Iran

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – The new Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashiniyan has said that the relations with Iran are of great significance to Armenia, stressing the need for expanding bilateral economic relations.

“About Iran and Armenia political relations, I have to emphasize that these relations are now at a high level. We are pleased that they are in such a good position, and we will do our best to further increase bilateral political relations. In recent years, our economic relations with Iran, unlike our political ties have not expanded,” Nikol Pashiniyan said in an interview with Islamic Republic News Agency IRNA.

“One of the priorities of our government is to expend trade and economic relations with Iran” Mr. Pashiniyan said, adding that in a recent telephone conversation with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, he had expressed Yerevan government’s readiness to further develop economic relations.

He further pointed out during the phone conversation, the two leader had also decided to meet in the near future.

In response to a question regarding Iran nuclear deal and Armenia relations with the United States, he said “we are, of course, worried about the situation. We also have good relations with the United States and we hope that the crisis will be resolved through negotiations.”

Elsewhere, the new Armenian prime minister said that Yerevan seeks to expand bilateral relations with both Iran and the United States, adding “I think it is clear for the international community that we consider the relations with Iran to be of great importance to us, and these relations are by no means against any third country.”

“Economic investment is an important issue. We intend to improve the investment environment in Armenia, especially for Iranian investors,” Mr. Pashiniyan noted.

“Iranian businessmen have already told us that there are some problems ahead of trade with Armenia,” the Armenian leader said, expressing his hope that the recent agreement between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will pave the way for a better investment environment in Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected as Armenia’s new prime minister, following a peaceful revolution on the 8th of May, 2018.

