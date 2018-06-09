Iran poised to extradite 500 imprisoned Afghans

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Deputy for Human Rights and International Affairs at Iran’s Ministry of Justice Mahmoud Abbassi said Sat. that more than 500 convicted Afghans are ready to be extradited to their own country.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Justice, Mahmoud Abbassi said that since the beginning of this year, hundreds of Iranian convicts have been extradited to Iran from different countries, and more than 500 Afghan convicts imprisoned in Iran are ready to be handed over to their own country's authorities.

Abbassi further reported that 4 Iranian nationals who were convicted and imprisoned in Armenia were extradited to Iran within the framework of legal agreements between the two countries.

He added that the four Iranian nationals will spend the rest of their jail terms in Iranian prisons according to the bilateral agreements.

The Iranian official went on to say that other Iranian and Armenian convicts will be transferred to their own countries within the framework of the bilateral extradition treaties.

KI/4316085