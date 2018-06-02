Iran Armenia seek increased bilateral coop.

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Kazem Sajjadi and Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met on Saturday in Yerevan, both highlighting the need to promote bilateral ties.

Congratulating Mnatsakanyan for his appointment as the minister of foreign affairs, Sajjadi wished success for him and the new administration of Armenia.

He touched on the friendly relation between the two countries and stressed the need to focus on economic ties and implementing previous MOUs.

Referring to preferential tariff agreement between Iran and Eurasia Economic Union, Iranian envoy described this as an ideal opportunity to boost bilateral economic ties and further activating Meghri and Aras free zones in both countries.

Mnatsakanyan, for his part, touched on the long history of relations between the two nations.

Describing historical interests, mutual trust and the presence of Armenians in Iran as three pillars of relations between the two countries, Armenian foreign minister called for further boosting of bilateral cooperation.

MAH