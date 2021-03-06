Blinken discusses 'Karabakh conflict' with Armenian PM

The US and Armenian governments issued separate statements announcing that the US Secretary of State had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nicol Pashinyan last night.

“Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the US-Armenia bilateral partnership”, said the statement issued by the US Department of State.

The US Secretary of State's telephone conversation with the Armenian Prime Minister took place at a time when the Armenian political atmosphere has become increasingly inflamed and his opponents have called for his resignation following the ceasefire agreement with the Republic of Azerbaijan over the Karabakh region.

