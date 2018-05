TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri has sent a message to Nikol Pashinyan congratulating him on his appointment as the new Armenian prime minister.

In his message, Es’hagh Jahangiri hopes for closer and friendlier relations between Iran and Armenia in Pashinyan’s term, wishing him and his nation success and well-being.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected as Armenia’s new prime minister, following a peaceful revolution last week.

KI/4297766