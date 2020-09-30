Foreign interference to complicate Azerbaijan-Armenia dispute

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia on Wednesday, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed on the necessity of maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region.

Referring to the decades-old dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Rouhani stressed on finding a solution to end conflicts in the framework of international law and the territorial integrity of both countries.

Pointing out that war is certainly not the solution to problems and disputes, he asserted, “It is important for us to stop these conflicts, and we expect the two countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan to be tactful and self-restraint in this issue.”

Rouhani also hailed the long-lasting relations of Iran with Azerbaijan and Armenia in terms of history and culture, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to play any constructive role to resolve regional issues through international regulations.

Any foreign interference in this matter will complicate the conflict and tensions, he added.

Armenian Prime Minister, for his part, considered any tension and conflict to the detriment of all countries in the region and welcomed any practical initiative to stop the violence.

During this conversation, Nikol Pashinyan also expressed concerns over any foreign interference in the dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

