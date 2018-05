TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – President Rouhani sent a message to the Prime Minister of Armenia to offer congratulations on his election and expressed hope that Tehran-Yerevan ties would further develop.

In his message forwarded on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as the Armenian new prime minister, wishing him and the nation of Armenia prosperity and felicity in his term.

He also hoped to witness "further development of relations between the two countries" during Prime Minister Pashinyan's term in office.

