Larijani felicitates counterparts on advent of Ramadan

Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament, forwarded a message of congratulations to all his Muslim counterparts across the globe to extend greetings on the advent of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“I would like to extend my most sincere congratulations on the advent of Ramadan, the month of arrival of Quran and the month of prayers for God,” reads the opening of his letter sent in separate messages to the speakers of the parliaments of Islamic countries.

“Ramadan offers a unique spiritual opportunity to benefit from the source of eternal grace and to strengthen solidarity, communion and unity among Islamic Ummah,” Larijani asserted in his message.

“It is my profound belief that strengthening solidarity and communion among Muslim countries will contribute to stable security and peace in the whole Islamic world,” reiterated the top law maker in his message.

