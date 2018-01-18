Larijani urges Islamic countries to suspend relations with US

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani attended the presser for the 13th PUIC Conference where he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran was the first country to stress parliamentary relations between Islamic nations which led to the formation of PUIC.

Larijani emphasized that 43 countries and 16 international organizations attended the 13th PUIC Conference which was held in Tehran and added “the conference provided a great opportunity for engaging in dialogues about the world of Islam and increasing economic ties.”

Iranian parliament speaker highlighted the importance of the economic committee for multilateral relations and the central role of Iran among the Islamic countries, saying “Islamic countries did their best to deepen economic relations with Iran.”

He discussed the great power and authority at the resort of several parliaments attending the conference and said that they can propel their respective countries in directions that are advantageous to all the parties.

Larijani pointed to the concern voiced by parliamentary representatives over the problem of al-Quds and terrorism and said “it might very well be the case that the respective governments of several of the parliamentary delegations participating in the conference have close ties with the US. But parliamentary delegations make the voice of their people heard and show the real conditions of Islamic nations.”

“Some parliamentary speakers recommended that Islamic countries that have economic, political relations with the US pressure their governments to suspend their diplomatic relations with the United States so that the US would relinquish its stance against al-Quds,” Larijani said with respect to the problem of al-Quds.

Discussing the reason for the absence of Islamic countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt from the Conference, Larijani highlighted the fact that countries participating in the PUIC Conference reject militarism in the region. “Sometimes, certain countries attending conferences issue statements in which they do not actually believe. Attendance at this conference, however, was not obligatory and since it was upon the Islamic Republic of Iran to hold this year’s conference, the oustanding number of 46 countries that attended it certifies the prominent position of Iran.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Larijani stressed the necessity of using national currencies for dollar in bilateral economic affairs.

Larijani pointed that all the countries attending the conference denounced the US and added “there was freedom of expression in the conference and all the countries disapproved of the conduct adopted by US which indicates that they have become enlightened about the US conduct and the countries in the diversified world of Islam have all adopted a similar stance.”

Iranian parliament speaker highlighted the remarks made by leader of the Islamic Revolution saying “he observed correctly that the US President is expressing his wishes more flagrantly than ever. Under these conditions, other countries can make decisions with respect to US more readily.”

Larijani said that US has established several headquarters in Raqqa, Syria in order to arrange its terrorist activities and reverse the coalition made by Turkey, Russia and Iran that inflicted defeat on ISIL and released Iraq and Syria.

Larijani asserted that US has many cargoes of weapons sent to the region and called for greater vigilance on the part of Syria and its allies.

He pointed out that countries attending the 13th PUIC Conference paid greater attention to Syria than before and called for more cooperation among Islamic countries in terms of carrying out intelligence operations.

In conclusion, the Iranian Parliament Speaker thanked the media for extensive coverage of the 13th PUIC Conference and expressed hope that the conference can contribute to the expansion of economic cooperation and bring about solutions to the political issues of the world of Islam.

BS/4203008