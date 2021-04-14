Ramadan a chance for Muslims to overcome challenges via unity

Addressing parliament speakers of the Muslim countries in a message, Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is a good opportunity to overcome global challenges such as the Covid pandemic and to strengthen the empathy and solidarity among the Islamic Ummah, Ghalibaf said.

He also expressed confidence the unity of the Muslim countries will bring stability, security, peace, and health for the Islamic world.

Iran welcomes the strengthening of cooperation and constructive interaction with parliaments of Islamic countries, Ghalibaf highlighted.

"In the holy month of the Qur'an, I wish health and success for members of the parliament and governments of Muslim countries," he added.

