Parl. speaker felicitates birth anniversary of Jesus Christ to all Christians

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani congratulated the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ to the parliament speakers of Christian community around the world.

The excerpt of the message read by Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani is as follows:

I am very pleased to express my heartfelt congratulations on the auspicious occasion of birth anniversary of the great Holy Prophet “Jesus Christ” to the honorable members of parliament and true followers of monotheism in the world.

I strongly believe that dialogue and interaction of followers of the divine religions, in line with achieving human ideals i.e. peace, justice and progress, which have always been the promising message of the divine prophets such as Jesus Christ, is a dire need in the contemporary world of today. Nowadays, human community needs constructive dialogue and interaction more than ever. In this regard, constructive interaction and cooperation of representatives of nations in parliaments is of paramount importance. For this purpose, Iranian Parliament is ready to establish any kind of joint cooperation and interaction with other parliaments in the world the aim of spreading and strengthening peace and justice coupled with safeguarding divine-human values.

Once again, I seize this opportunity to express my sincere congratulations to the respected members of the Parliament in Christian community and wish ever more success from the Almighty God to the governments and noble nation of these countries.”

