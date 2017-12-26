Upcoming assembly of Muslim parl. speakers in Tehran 'highly regarded'

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Speaker of Algerian National People's Assembly Said Bouhaja placed special emphasis on the importance of the assembly of Islamic Parliament Speakers in Tehran.

Said Bouhaja made the remark in his meeting with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Algeria Reza Ameri, saying “under the current circumstances, assembly of Muslim world parliament speakers in Tehran is very significant.”

For his part, Ameri submitted message of Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani to Mr. Bouhaja to participate in the assembly of Muslim world parliament speakers due in Tehran.

While expressing his special thanks for this invitation, Algerian speaker maintained, “we hope the upcoming gathering will mull over important subjects such as fate of al-Quds and fighting against terrorism as two important challenges facing the Islamic countries with the approach of strengthening peace and stability in Islamic countries as well.”

He also emphasized the principled policy of Algeria in adoption of amicable and peaceful approaches to solve crises and avoiding interference in domestic and civil affairs of other countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Algerian Parliament Speaker pointed to the al-Quds, saying “Jerusalem al-Quds should be considered as the main pivot of unity and amity among Muslims around the world, so that defending it is necessary."

During their meeting, the two sides also examined ways of bolstering bilateral parliamentary relations, including subject of formation and activation of parliamentary friendship groups were put atop agenda and highlighted the necessity of increasing exchange of mutual parliamentary boards in different levels.

The Muslim States’ Parliament Speakers will convene in Tehran in January 16-17, 2018.

