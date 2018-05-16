President Rouhani felicitates counterparts on Ramadan

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and First VP Es’hagh Jahangiri forwarded separate messages to all their counterparts in Islamic countries felicitating the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Today, the role of the leaders of the Islamic countries is bolder than any time in the campaign to safeguard the identity of moderate Islam and the call against violence and extremism,” reads part of the message issued by President Rouhani.

“We are responsible to withstand against the undue demands of the domineering countries and contribute to materialization of peace, equality, and serenity for all people of the world, especially the Muslims,” asserted the Iranian president in his message.

“I hope that in the auspicious month of Ramadan with joint efforts of the Islamic countries we witness the establishment of peace and serenity in all over the world and the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation between Islamic countries,” reads part of the message rolled out by Mr. Jahangiri.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker, Ali Larijani, sent separate messages to his counterparts in Islamic countries, extending felicitations on the advent of Ramadan.

As the holy months promotes Islamic values like brotherhood and friendship, in most messages issued by Iranian officials they call for dialogue and effective conversation with other Islamic countries.

