Iran to appropriately respond to US’ repeated violations of JCPOA

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani says Iran will appropriately respond to US repeated violations of the nuclear deal and will not accept any changes to it.

On Saturday, Ali Shamkhani met and talked with Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, who arrived in Tehran on Friday night for a two-day visit.

During the meeting, the Iranian and Omani high-ranking officials exchanged their views on the recent developments in the region and expansion of ties between the two countries in political, economic, and cultural fields.

Referring to the deep, stable, and developing relations between the two countries of Iran and Oman, Ali Shamkhani emphasized constructive and all-out relations with neighboring countries as one of the most important priorities of Iran’s foreign policy.

Explaining the economic dimension of developing bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy and transit, Iran’s SNSC secretary said “Joint investments in order to create monetary, financial, naval and transportation infrastructure can diversify trade business capacities in the region and facilitates secure and cheap access to target markets.”

Shamkhani criticized some countries’ destructive policies in the region and killing many innocent people, stressing Iran has always sought cooperation and good relations with its neighbors.

Iran’s SNSC secretary also referred to the killing of the innocent Yemeni people in Saudi and UAE’ aerial bombardments, criticizing those countries for their hasty and unwise behavior.

Shamkhani also praised Iran and Oman for their shared views on the crisis in Yemen, calling for a ceasefire and a political solution to the crisis.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s Shamkhani referred to the US illegal actions in violation of its obligations under the nuclear deal, warning the US of appropriately responding to its violations of the nuclear pact.

Iran’s SNSC secretary added that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not accept any changes to the nuclear deal which can put restrictions on it.

Shamkhani also warned the Europeans not to play in the United States and Zionists’ field, adding that Iran’s missile program is for defensive purposes and it is one of the country’s national security requirements, adding that Iran’s missile defense will not be affected by their psychological warfare.

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, in turn, said "we have always believed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a friend, partner and reliable neighbor, and we praise its role in creating stability and security in the region."

Referring to Iran and Oman's geographical location and technical, industrial, financial potentials, bin Alawi highlighted that the two countries will have brighter future economic cooperation saying "Oman is ready for joint action to fill the unjustifiable gap between the political and economic relations.”

The Omani top diplomat went on to add that using military tools to impose political will on others is an unacceptable approach, concluding “the recent experiences that have been accompanied by the loss of human and financial capital of the countries of the region show that engagement and dialogue must replace violence and militarism.”

