Omani FM sends get-well message to Zarif

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Oman’s Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi has phoned his Iranian counterpart to wish him get well soon after Zarif cancelled all his meetings due to his severe illness.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had canceled all his meetings, including the one with Omani foreign minister scheduled for Sunday due to health concerns, FM spokesman Ghasemi announced earlier today.

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, who is in Tehran for a two-day visit, has so far held fruitful talks with a number of Iranian officials including Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, as well as Governor of Central Bank of Iran Valiollah Seif. He is slated to meet with President Hassan Rouhani later today March 18.

