Coop. with EU futile if interests not protected: Shamkhani

“If the Europeans are unwilling or unable to defend the interests of Iran and Europe in the face of illegal and illogical approaches of Trump, it would be futile to continue cooperating with them,” said Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), on Tuesday.

The Iranian senior security official referred to Iran’s victory in the operation to liberate Khorramshahr from Saddam’s occupation in 1981, and described the victory as the eternal symbol of the will of Iranian nation.

“If there are still decaying thoughts in some countries which have not learned their lessons from history, we have to give them the address of the graves of Saddam and the officials of his Baathist regime,” underlined Mr. Shamkhani.

“The countries which once invested all their wealth, arms, and, intelligence capabilities on defeating Iran with providing Saddam have not learned their lessons from their defeats in the past while Iran is today much stronger in all internal and international areas than the past,” reiterated Mr. Shamkhani.

