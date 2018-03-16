Omani FM en route to Tehran

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Omani foreign minister is heading to Tehran at the head of a senior delegation in a bid to further develop bilateral ties and economic relations between Muscat and Tehran, according to Bahram Ghasemi.

At the head of a senior political and economic delegation, Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Friday night; broke the news Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the afternoon.

The Omani top diplomat is slated to meet with senior Iranian officials including his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Omani official would discuss issues of mutual interests as well as key regional and international matters with Iranian officials.

