20 foreign firms eye investing in Iranian lucrative market

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Chief Executive of Social Security Investment Company Morteza Lotfi said, “presently, a number of 20 foreign companies have voiced their readiness to make huge investment in Iran in various pharmaceutical, oil, gas, petrochemical and cement sectors.”

In an interview with MNA correspondent, Lotfi added, “to date, talks were held with 100 foreign companies, more than 20 of which have expressed their readiness to make investment in Iran’s lucrative market.”

He further noted that significant talks have been held with the most prestigious German, UK, south Korean, Omani and Pakistani companies, etc.

Investment security should be provided to foreign companies in order to make investment in this country with peace of mind, he reiterated.

Moreover, hurdles ahead of foreign investment in the country should be removed, he said, “under such circumstances, when political, economic and financial hurdles are removed, it is expected that more foreign firms will come to Iran for further cooperation.”

After a landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and P5+1 (the five permanent members of UN Security Council plus Germany), rosy and bright future was opened ahead of the Islamic Republic of Iran in global level, he emphasized.

The efficient allocated financial resources with the approach of profitability and maximum added value in both domestic and foreign capital markets through productive, services and commercial activities has been cited as the main aim of Social Security Investment Company, he concluded.

MA/82841514