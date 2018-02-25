Iran, Oman call for increasing joint tourism coop. capacity

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – The visiting Omani Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Nasser al-Mahrizi met with the Chief of Iran Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization (CHTHO) Ali-Asghar Moonesan in Sa'adabad Historical and Cultural Complex on Saturday Feb. 24.

The two sides exchanged their views on the issues of tourism and cultural heritage and emphasized to broaden and enhance bilateral ties in this respect.

For his part, Moonesan Chief of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization (CHTHO) pointed to the amicable relationship between Iran and Oman and said, “considering the fair relationship between Iran and Oman, the two sides should make their utmost effort to promote tourism relations mutually in the best form possible.”

Now, there are fair capacities in the field of health and maritime tourism and ecotourism as well, he said, adding, “effective steps should be taken in order to increase the number of tourists in the two countries since Iran and Oman enjoy vast potentials and capabilities in this regard.”

In response to a question on the stoppage of maritime tourism between Iran and Oman due to lack of its economic justification by investors, he added, “effective steps have been taken in this regard by the two sides in order to settle the existing problem.”

The visiting Omani Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Nasser al-Mahrizi pointed to the issue of visa requirements for Iranian tourists willing to visit Oman, he said, “issuing visa for Oman is not expensive and some tourist agencies were requesting guarantees from Iranian side, which was a mistake, and the government resisted against it.”

