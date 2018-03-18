No obstacle to expansion of Iran-Oman ties

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Chief of staff of Iran's president said on Sunday that there are no barriers hindering the expansion of bilateral relation between Iran and Oman, adding economic ties should expand along with political ones.

Mahmoud Vaezi made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi in Tehran, during which he referred to the good and long-standing relations between Tehran-Muscat, saying “through exchange of official visits by the two countries’ authorities, the economic, cultural and political relations should be further developed and enhanced.”

Stating that no barriers are hindering the expansion of bilateral relation between Iran and Oman, Vaezi added “the economic relations between Tehran and Muscat should be expanded in line with the political relations of the two countries and it is necessary for the related apparatus to become more active in line with the bilateral agreements in order to further expand economic ties.”

Chief of staff of Iran's president also referred to Yemen’s appalling situation, saying that the ongoing conflicts and insecurity in the region would destroy the human and material resources of Muslims, while these resources should be spent on the growth and prosperity of the people of the region.”

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi, in turn, pointed to his country's willingness to expand relations between the two countries in various areas, emphasizing the need to promote Tehran-Muscat economic relations, in line with high-level political relations between the two sides.

