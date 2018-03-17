Omani FM’s visit aims at closer economic coop.

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Dismissing rumors on possible objectives of the visit of Omani foreign minister to Tehran, Iran’s FM spokesman said the top diplomat’s visit focuses on bilateral economic issues.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi noted the constructive relations between Tehran and Muscat, and highlighted the positive role of Oman in promotion of peace and stability in the region.

Ghasemi noted that the visit of Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, who is currently in Tehran as the head of high-ranking delegation for a two-day visit, mainly aims at expansion of bilateral economic ties.

In addition to holding meetings with Iranian political and parliamentary officials, the Omani foreign minister is also scheduled to hold talks with the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Valiollah Seif, as well as a number of managers of financial institutions and privately-held and public companies.

Ghasemi dismissed rumors on any links between Yusuf bin Alawi’s visit to Tehran and the recent visit of US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis to Oman, adding “Oman has very good ties with many countries in the world, but the visit of Mr. Yusuf bin Alawi to Tehran bears no relation to Mattis’ visit to Oman.”

He also went on to strongly dismiss all media speculations on any links between the visit and the Iran nuclear deal and the US recent moves regarding the agreement.

“Iran and Oman have a wide range of fields for cooperation and are seeking to take advantage of every capacity to deepen economic, commercial, banking and financial cooperation between the two sides,” Ghasemi stressed.

The Omani foreign minister is slated to meet and hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

