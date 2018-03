TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah arrived on Friday night in Tehran.

Heading a high-ranking delegation for a two-day visit, Yusuf bin Alawi arrived in Tehran on Friday night in a bid to further develop bilateral ties and economic relations between Muscat and Tehran.

The Omani top diplomat is slated to meet with senior Iranian officials including his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

