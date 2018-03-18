Zarif cancels meetings over health issues

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has canceled all his meetings and plans scheduled for Sat. and Sun. due to health concerns, FM spokesman Ghasemi said today.

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi, the top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif was compelled to cancel all his plans and meetings scheduled for Saturday and Sunday due to the worsening of his physical condition, which necessitated his hospitalization for a few hours.

Zarif was slated to hold a meeting with the visiting Omani Foreign Minister on Saturday. The meeting was postponed to Sunday, but was canceled as the Iranian diplomat was prescribed bed rest, Ghasemi added.

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, who is currently in Tehran as the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation for a two-day visit, has so far held fruitful talks with a number of Iranian officials including Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, as well as Governor of Central Bank of Iran Valiollah Seif.

The Omani senior diplomat is slated to meet with President Hassan Rouhani later today, Ghasemi added.

He will also take part in a luncheon held in his honor to wrap up his two-day visit to Tehran.

MS