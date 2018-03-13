Tehran-Baku can turn into major route between Asia, Europe

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Iran's President has emphasized that Iran-Azerbaijan relations are in the interests of both nations and stressed the necessity of efforts to develop, strengthen and consolidate bilateral relations.

At the meeting with the visiting Minister of Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev in Tehran on Tuesday, Hassan Rouhani highlighted the will of the governments and people of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in developing relations and cooperation, and appreciated the efforts of the ambassadors and officials of the two countries in the Joint Commission of Cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Referring to the official invitation of his counterpart to travel to Azerbaijan in the near future, Iran's president expressed hope that the visit would further develop friendships, cooperation and relations between the two countries.

Rouhani said "the history and culture of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are interconnected, and we must work hard for two nations to have unbreakable ties in political, economic and social fields."

Underscoring that the development of stability and security in the Republic of Azerbaijan is considered as Iran's stability and security, the President said "the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are never been –and will never be- a threat to each other."

Referring to the need to encourage public and private sectors to deepen cooperation and joint ventures, Dr Rouhani said "today, the two countries have good relations in different sectors, including industry, pharmacy, automobile, agriculture and tourism, and good steps have been taken in other sectors, including transit and joint cooperation in the Caspian Sea."

"Iran and Azerbaijan can turn into a major route for connecting regions in Asia and Africa to northern Europe in the future," said Iran's president adding that the joint efforts of Iran and Azerbaijan in completing the Rasht-Astara railway and the North-South Corridor would help other countries in the region.

Rouhani also emphasised the need for continuation of consultation and cooperation between the authorities of the two countries in the development of the legal regime of the Caspian Sea and planning for the organisation of joint economic activities in the region.

Minister of Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, for his part, referred to the political will of the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan for development of Tehran-Baku comprehensive relations, saying "investments and the volume of trade between the two countries have increased dramatically in recent years."

He also described the visit of the Iranian President to the Republic of Azerbaijan as a move to bring about a jump in the relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Mustafayev referred to relations and cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan in various sectors, including energy, transportation, railways, pharmaceuticals, car manufacturing and cooperation in the health system, tourism, and cultural and academic relations, saying "the two countries' common history and culture have made a bond between the people of Iran and Azerbaijan and the development of cooperation between the two countries will serve peace and security in the region."

