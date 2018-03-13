Iran armed forces delegation arrives in Qatar to attend MENC

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – An Iranian delegation of armed forces arrived in the Qatari capital to attend the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC).

An Iranian defense delegation, headed by Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, arrived in Duha city of Qatar on Monday to take part in Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC) due to be held on Tuesday.

The Iranian delegation is also to visit the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) where 180 participants from 30 world countries are present.

The Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC) on 13th March, is one of the key elements of DIMDEX 2018. It offers deep insights from prominent leaders and experts, who share their experiences and knowledge on the geopolitical trends that affect the maritime sector on a strategic, operational and security level.

The Conference is for thought-leaders and it offers a comprehensive summary of the factors affecting the prospects for international navies and militaries, as well as the military and maritime industry in the region.

