Iranian, Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian FMs to meet in Baku on March 15

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – Azerbaijani foreign minister said on Friday that a four-sided meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers will be held in Baku on March 15 to give impetus to regional cooperation.

“The four-sided meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers to be held in Baku on March 15,” Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov was quoted as saying by Trend News Agency on March 9.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria on Friday.

According to the Trend’s report , the Azerbaijani foreign minister added” the meeting is a new format that would give impetus to the comprehensive development of regional cooperation between the countries.”

KI/IRN82856839