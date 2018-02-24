Expanded Tehran-Baku ties affect region significantly

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Deputy speaker of Azerbaijan Parliament Ziafat Askerov in his meeting with Head of Islamic Culture and Relations Organization Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman pointed to the key role of expanded relationship between Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan and said, “the amicable relationship between Tehran and Baku will affect the region considerably.”

The increasing ties between Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan is not restricted to the two countries but affects the region, deputy speaker of Azerbaijan Parliament reiterated.

Askerov also referred to the eye-catching development of relationship between the two countries in the recent years and said, “signing a cultural Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries in 2014 is considered as start of cultural cooperation between the two countries.”

Commenting on parliamentary relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, he said that parliamentary friendship groups are active in both countries.

For his part, Head of Islamic Culture and Relations Organization Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman said that common understanding is one of the most important characteristics of relations between two countries.

Promoting relations between Iran and Azerbaijan will result in preventing extremism and violence, he added.

Torkaman's trip to Baku happened at the invitation of Azerbaijan Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev.

The visit aims at promoting cultural and scientific cooperation, the report concluded.

MA/82841279