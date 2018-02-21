Iran, Azerbaijan vow to expand bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hatami and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade vowed the determination of the two countries to expand bilateral ties.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami met with Artur Tahir oghlu Rasizade, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on Wednesday in Baku.

The Iranian minister of defense who is heading a senior military delegation to Azerbaijani’s capital city of Baku exchanged views on important regional issues with the Azerbaijani premier.

Describing the current level of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan at the highest level, Mr. Rasizade asserted that he believes that the bilateral ties should expand beyond the current level.

“Considering the commonalities shared by the two countries, Iran and Azerbaijan have to broaden ties in all areas especially in the area of economy,” said the Azerbaijani PM.

Brigadier General Hatami, in this meeting, for his part, asserted that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to develop relations with the “friendly and brotherly country of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the officials of my country are insisting on this important goal.”

