Iran to attend Qatar AGRITEQ with 40 booths

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – The head of Hormozgan Chamber of Cooperatives Abbas Salari said here on Sunday that Islamic Republic of Iran will participate in Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AGRITEQ).

Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) will host a number of 40 exposition booths on March 20-23, 2018, for supplying Iran’s export products.

For introducing their products in this prestigious exhibition, exporters and enthusiasts should refer to Hormozgan province Chamber of Cooperatives in person which is responsible body for organizing Iran’s booth in this round of exhibition, he said, adding, “then, exporters should fill out the registration form and send it to the website address of the provincial Chamber of Cooperatives via email.”

To take advantage of this capacity, an expert-level meeting will be held in coming days in the presence of concerned officials of the province, he observed.

In the course of its six consecutive years, Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition has succeeded in creating suitable ground for international agricultural shareholders in the field of exchanging views, identifying experiences and advancements, he said, adding, “in general, the exhibition has created a golden opportunity for the businesses in this crucial sector of economy of countries.”

Showcasing latest innovations and modern techniques of agriculture and also identifying food security and sustainable development of this industry has been cited as the main objective behind organizing this edition of exhibition, Salari emphasized.

Moreover, this edition of the exhibition will lay the ground for further familiarity of experts of this industry with one another and introduction of new approaches in this sector.

According to the scheduled program, this exhibition will be inaugurated officially in the presence of Iranian and Qatari ministers of agriculture.

To conclude his remarks, Salari pointed to Iran’s export of goods to a marketplace based in Qatar and said, “currently, there is a growing trend of exporting Iranian products to this marketplace.”

