Rouhani condoles Azeri president over rehab center fire

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – In a letter forwarded to Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on Fri., Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered condolences over the death of a number of Azerbaijani citizens in a drug rehab center fire.

“The tragic news of the death of a number of citizens of the friendly country of Azerbaijan Republic in a fire at a medical establishment has caused me great sorrow and grief,” President Rouhani said in his message. “Expressing condolences to my dear brother and my most sincere sympathies to the bereaved families of the victims of this tragic, painful incident, I pray to the Almighty for the continued health and prosperity of your Excellency and the great people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Twenty-five people lost their lives in a fire which tore through a drug rehabilitation clinic in the Azerbaijani capital Baku early Friday. A statement cited a power grid defect as the initial cause of the blaze.

