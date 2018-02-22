Iran ready to transfer experience to Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Visiting Iranian Minister of Defense and Logistical Support, Brigadier General Amir Hatami to the Republic of Azerbaijan said here on Thursday that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to transfer defense technical knowhow and knowledge to this country.

In the first day of his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hatami along with his accompanying delegation inspected military university of this country and was briefed on the activities of this academic center.

In his visit to the university, Iranian Minister of Defense Hatami pointed to the valuable experiences of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran gained in the course of eight years of Sacred Defense (Iran-Iraq war) and fighting against terrorism and said, “under its wise leaders, the Islamic Republic of Iran managed to take giant steps in the international affairs in relevant field.”

Turning to his constructive meetings with Azeri president, prime minister and ministers of defense and defensive industries, Hatami said, “cultural, religious and historical commonalities between the two countries will lay the ground for promotion of bilateral relationship in relevant issue.”

For his part, Azeri defense minister called for taking advantage of fruitful experience of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of promoting military technical knowhow at the university and said, “we hope that military academic centers of the two countries will establish very close relationship with each other.”

The two sides had agreed to step up cooperation in military training and were looking forward to further expanding joint defense and military programs.

In conclusion, symbol of academy of Armed Forces of Republic of Azerbaijan and Defense Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran was exchanged between the two countries.

