Iran, Azerbaijan determined to continue expanding relations

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Mahmoud Vaezi, the Chief of staff of Iran's president said Wed. that Iran is determined to expand its relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan in all areas.

Mahmoud Vaezi made the comments in a meeting with visiting Azerbaijani Economy Minister, Shahin Mustafayev, on Wednesday, during which he also said “the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have a lot of commonalities and capacities, and today, close cooperation has been established between all the institutions and divisions of the two countries, and relations have expanded dramatically.”

Referring to the emphasis of the two countries’ officials on the implementation of joint projects, the Chief of staff of Iran's president said "we are determined to do everything we can to promote the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Vaezi also referred to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani’s future visit to Azerbaijan, hoping “the visit will further strengthen the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in the region and the international arena.”

In another part of his remarks, the Chief of staff of Iran's president stressed the need for repelling extremism, saying “in the current volatile situation in the region, the meeting and consultation of the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan is very important, because both countries are looking for stability and peace and oppose extremism, war, conflict and aggression.”

In turn, Azerbaijani Minister of Economic Development, Shahin Mustafayev expressed his satisfaction with the growing relations between Tehran and Baku over the past years and appreciated the valuable Vaezi’s efforts in the past and current positions, saying "the fact that we have reached the current level of cooperation and relations between the two countries in a short term is astonishing," adding that the current close relations were achieved through determination and efforts of both nations.

Mustafayev hoped that the bilateral relations would continue to grow.

With regard to Rouhani’s future visit to Azerbaijan, the Azeri minister said that he and his high-ranking accompanying delegation are in Iran to prepare the ground for Iran’s president’s visit, adding that his country considers Rouhani’s visit as a new chapter in the history of bilateral relations between the two sides.

The Azeri minister also said that during Rouhani’s visit, important agreements and memoranda would be signed.

